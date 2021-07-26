Communities in Deve gets potable water

The borehole water project is expected to resolve the acute water shortage experienced by the people

Source: GNA

Madamfo Ghana Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), and its partners have provided potable water to residents of Deve in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region.

The borehole water project is expected to resolve the acute water shortage experienced by the people in the area for many decades.



In a ceremony to hand over the completed project, Madam Happy Dzamesi Afun, project director, and her team, said it has become necessary for communities to have access to potable drinking water.



They assured the people of their continuous assistance in giving back to society.



The presence of the borehole water project would serve communities including Netsite, Fusesekorpe, Xenyokope, Deveviame, Horfagbakorpe, and Gbezekope.



Mr. Samuel Eli Wemegah, the assembly member of the area whose efforts the project was brought to the area, commended Madamfo Ghana for coming to their aid.



"My people are faced with several challenges such as unavailability of electricity, poor roads, lack of access to quality healthcare, and good drinking water.

Mr. Wemegah said the timely intervention of the water system would help save his people from water-borne diseases.



He assured the donors of forming a good management team to manage the new system effectively.



'Agbotadua' Yao Soshie, an elder of the area on behalf of chiefs and people of the communities, expressed appreciation to the assembly member and the donors for the kind gesture.



"I was very excited when the assembly member came to inform us our communities will no longer yearn for water."



Some residents of the farming communities disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), they suffered for years as a result of the unavailability of good drinking water.



Assembly members, unit committee members, chiefs, and other dignitaries were in attendance to witness the commissioning of the project.