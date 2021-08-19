Communities in Upper East record high cases of teenage pregnancy

Teenage pregnancy is on the rise in the Upper East

The Paramount Chief of the Nangodi Traditional Area, Nangonaab Nafariyoung Kosom Yelzoya Asaka II, has called for education and easy access to contraceptives among girls in communities in the Upper East where teenage pregnancy is on the rise.



Speaking at a two-day meeting on child protection and integrated social services deliver among stakeholders, he charged health providers to intensify education on birth control use, to help address the issue of teenage pregnancy.



He also charged families and parents of these young mothers not to scold them as that would lead them on into terminating their pregnancies.

“Abortion tendencies come in when pregnant girls are intimidated at home,” said the Chief of the Nangodi Traditional Area.



A pharmacist at the Municipal Health Directorate, Edmund Nellic Nyanwura, announced that there was a 25.7 percent increase of cases at the Sirigu Health facility. Again the Sumbrungu Health centre recorded 22 percent of teenage pregnancies.



There has been a 12 percent increase in teenage pregnancy in the first half of 2021, as against the 11 percent recorded in the entire year of 2020.



This, stakeholders say, is alarming and have called for all hands on deck in addressing the trend in the Upper East communities.



The report also indicated that a majority of girls who registered for antenatal services in the various health facilities were below the age of Twenty.