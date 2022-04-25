0
Menu
News

Communities urged to get involved in management of CHPS compounds

1.21462427 CHPS compound

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Dr Kofi Boakye, the Ada East Health Director, has challenged the residents to get involved in the management and sustenance of Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds to improve outcomes.

“When the community members are involved in the operations of such initiatives, the overall outcome of the project is enhanced and access to quality health care services is improved,” he said.

Dr Boakye said this at a durbar organised by the Ada East District Assembly to educate residents on some basic rights and draw them closer to the Assembly.

He described the CHPS compound as a key component in health delivery service at the community level, hence the importance of community members to manage and sustain it to render effective services to them.

The CHPS compound concept was based on the principle of community ownership and management but due to government’s objective to attain Universal Health Coverage, the CHPS were now being constructed through the metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies.

“Going forward, everything that concerns the facility, the welfare of nurses, security, supply of electricity and water among other things has to be provided for by the community,” Dr Boakye said.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
These 6 sons of popular preachers are also into full-time ministry
The house Asantehene, Agyeman Prempeh I, lived in for 24 years in Seychelles
Police Chief Inspector Mac-Victor Anako becomes first beneficiary of PEMIF
My driver makes more than my niece who works at Agric Bank - Kennedy Agyapong
‘God dey’ - Afia Pokuaa tells colleagues 'sabotaging' her show
‘You’ll not be allowed to host e-programme’ – Afia Pokuaa told
Meet The 24-year-old Student Who Is Arguably Ghana's Youngest Reverend Minister
Samson Anyenini gives breakdown of allowances for top management of some SOEs in Ghana
The Ashanti King who dared the British Governor
7 Ivy league schools are begging to admit one of them - Kennedy Agyapong