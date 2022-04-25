Communities urged to get involved in management of CHPS compounds

CHPS compound

Source: GNA

Dr Kofi Boakye, the Ada East Health Director, has challenged the residents to get involved in the management and sustenance of Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds to improve outcomes.

“When the community members are involved in the operations of such initiatives, the overall outcome of the project is enhanced and access to quality health care services is improved,” he said.



Dr Boakye said this at a durbar organised by the Ada East District Assembly to educate residents on some basic rights and draw them closer to the Assembly.



He described the CHPS compound as a key component in health delivery service at the community level, hence the importance of community members to manage and sustain it to render effective services to them.

The CHPS compound concept was based on the principle of community ownership and management but due to government’s objective to attain Universal Health Coverage, the CHPS were now being constructed through the metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies.



“Going forward, everything that concerns the facility, the welfare of nurses, security, supply of electricity and water among other things has to be provided for by the community,” Dr Boakye said.