Communities urged to use self-help to provide ICT centres for schools

Source: GNA

Mr Lawrence Dzah, the Deputy Education Director of Ayensuano District has called on communities to complement the efforts of government by providing centres in schools to help in the teaching of Information, Technology and Communication (ICT).

He said traditional authorities, assembly members, unit committee members, and the school management committees should come together and mobilise the people to embark on such projects to support the school children in their learning.



Mr Dzah made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at a day’s workshop held at Otoase, near Coaltar to assess schools' performance from 2015 to 2020 in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

He urged parents and guardians to ensure that they provided their children with all their learning materials both at home and school while inspecting their performance.



Ohemaa Ofusuaa Yirenkyiwaa I, the queen mother of Asuaba, who chaired the occasion, entreated parents to invest in their children to make responsible adults.