Community Water and Sanitation Agency gets new governing board

The Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) has a new nine-member governing board that will be led by Kwesi Eduafo Yankey as Chairman.



Inaugurating the board in Accra, the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, called on the members to live up to their mandate of providing guidance and direction for the efficient discharge of the functions of the Agency.



She also urged them to ensure consistency between the functions of the Agency and the overall sector vision for rural water delivery, a statement from the CWSA has said.



“This she said will help improve water safety, sustain existing water systems and construct new ones to contribute to the realization of the sustainable development goal 6 and resolve all complex governance issues related to water supply management in the sub-sector,” the statement read in part.

“The sector Minister, Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah urged members to live-up to the expectation of the general public in service delivery and be committed to contributing their quota to the National Development efforts.



“According to her, government have massively invested in the water sector hence members must work collectively with all stakeholders in the water value chain for the challenges in the sector to be properly addressed through periodic discussions and deliberations with the ministry,” the statement said.



The new CWSA board has members including - Ing. Dr. Worlanyo Kwadjo Siabi, Remy Bonpira Puoru, Ing. Kwabena A. Gyasi Duku, and Donan Kobla Tay.



The others are Charles B. Nimako, Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III, Patrick Acheampong, and Rose Afua Appenteng.



The Chairman for the board, Kwesi Eduafo Yankey thanked the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo and the minister for the confidence reposed in members and pledged the board’s firm resolve to deliver on the mandate for which they were nominated.