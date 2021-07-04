Community Youth Cultural Centre trains students in arts skills development

Accra Girls Senior School students at a training workshop

Source: GNA

Some students of Accra Girls Senior School have undergone a two-day workshop organised by the Community Youth Cultural Centre (CYCC) aimed at developing their skills in arts.

The students were taught modern skills in arts, including; beading, ceramics, batik tie & dye and kente weaving at the CCYC training centre in Accra.



Dr Akosua Abdallah, Director of CYCC, in her address at the workshop said the programme was in line with the government’s plans to train the youth with the relevant vocational and entrepreneur skills to enhance their lots.



"As a cultural institution, we deem it vital in orienting the youth in taking the cultural pathway to help sustain our rich cultural heritage.



"We know about the difficulties associated in getting white-collar jobs, so engaging these young ones at this early stage will equip them with a handy skills set that can help them earn a living in the future,'' she said.



Madam Abdallah disclosed that one of the major problems of the centre is the lack of raw materials, finance and human resources to enable them to train more youth and take them off the streets and called for support.

Madam Rosemond Amuzu, Deputy Director in charge of Programmes at the National Commission on Culture, encouraged students to take up handicraft skill sets and also take their academic work seriously.



She said having a second source of income would enable them to live a better life and also sustain the country's arts and culture.



Priscilla Agyemang, a student of Accra Girls Senior High School, said the workshop had made her develop an interest in ceramics.



She said she planned to learn more about the craft to enable her generate income to support her education.