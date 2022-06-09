Community, school authorities commend fetish priest for renovating dilapidated school buildings at Bosore

Headmistress of the school speaking to the media

Nana Kwadwo Boateng, a fetish priest, and philanthropist at Bosore in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region has been applauded for renovating an entire school building and other burnt houses within the community.

The Bosore M/A Basic school was single-handedly renovated by the philanthropist after its roofings were ripped off by a rainstorm two years ago.



Before his gesture, school children were forced to learn under the bad weather conditions which used to disrupt their academic work.



According to the school authorities, academic work was mostly put to a halt, thus during and after a downpour.



It was also noted that several calls made to the Kwabre East Municipal Assembly to fix the building went unsuccessful.



The step taken by the fetish priest has however brought joy to the community including teachers and the school children.

The headmistress of the school, Mrs. Gloria Pomaa while commending the philanthropist, said the timely intervention has really saved the school.



"The school building was battered by rainstorm two years leaving school authorities and pupils with no option but to bear the situation," she said.



She also revealed that the step has since brought excitement to the community members and teachers, saying the renovation will go a long way to enhance effective teaching and learning.



Madam Gloria finally urged the president to do more and also appealed to other philanthropists to come to their aid.



The Unit Committee Chairman of the Community, Mr. Osei Kofi also expressed happiness over the continuous support of the Fetish Priest and encouraged others to emulate it.

Assembly Member for the Tano Adwumam Electoral Area, Hon. Bruce Yeboah noted that though the community has been working hard to support the school, the Municipal Assembly was always indifferent about their plights. He said the municipal assembly's effort to make the community a successful one was on course.



He called on philanthropic organizations and other individuals to come and help complete some abandoned projects in the school including an ICT lab.



Apart from the school renovation, thec Fetish Priest Nana Kwadwo Boateng had also built an ultra-modern house for a couple whose house was completely consumed by fire three years ago.



The once sad couple, is now filled with joy and couldn't help but to appreciate Nana Boateng for his unflinching support.



According to them, they were rendered homeless after the unfortunate incident befell them. The couple however praised Nana Boateng for saving them from the crisis.

Meanwhile, the traditional priest Nana Kwadwo Boateng speaking to this reporter said he was touched after receiving a report on the then state of the roofing system of the school.



According to him, he saw the urgent need to offer support than wait till government addresses the situation.



He however took the opportunity to advise that since the government alone cannot shoulder all responsibilities, there was the need for a well-to-do individual to always provide a helping hand especially when they notice any challenge in their communities.



"Don’t wait for support from governing authorities when you have the means to address it. We can’t always rely on government because doing that will delay the progress of our communities,". He noted.