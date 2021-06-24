Community threatens to refuse Census enumeration

National Population and Housing Census

Source: GNA

The residents of Yaamansa, a farming community in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region have threatened to refuse enumeration in the on-going National Population and Housing Census (NPHC) exercise for alleged non-provision of development projects by successive governments.

They cited revenue officials from Jaman South coming to mobilize tolls from them, indicating that politically and administratively, the community fell within the jurisdiction of Jaman South, but was enumerated as part of the Jaman North population during the 2010 NPHC.



Besides, the residents alleged they had been neglected for far too long by successive governments in terms of development, threatening that until their socio-economic demands like the rehabilitation of the road and construction of its collapsed bridge linking the community and other neigbouring communities in the Jaman were met, they would not participate in the census exercise.



Mr. Amatus Nobabumah, the Bono Regional Statistician who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani after engaging the community said the objective of the NPHC was to achieve complete coverage and accurate data collection of all individuals and physical structures to aid proper national development planning and other benefits.



Thus, for successful enumeration, it was critical to calm tensions and resolve issues that could impede the attainment of the primary objective of the exercise within every community in the country, Mr. Nobabumah explained.

He said that the community, led by their chief, Nana Takyi Ababio III, the chief of the town, demanded assurance and evidence that their conditions would be met before participation in the exercise.



“It is not within the mandate of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) to provide their socio-economic developmental needs”, Mr. Nobabumah explained.



But, he added, their comprehensive participation in the census exercise was the basis and part of the means for the government through the Municipal Assembly and other development organisations to provide the necessary projects for their total progress.