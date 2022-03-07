Commuters call for the immediate completion of two bridges on Ejuratia-Hemang road

The issue of robbery is also a major challenge on the Ejuratia-Hemang road

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Commuters of Ejuratia-Hemang road are calling on the government to speed up the construction of the two bridges on the stretch to facilitate free movement within the area.



According to drivers and commuters, the constructor has undoubtedly completed about 95% of the road but the stalled two bridges that connect Hemang to Ejuratia, Ankaase, and Mpobi have been abandoned for months.



“Although the contractor has done well enough, the bridges which have been left have not made the job complete. This road is a very busy one, many school buses ply the road and since we are in the rainy season, there is a tendency that a car can skid in the dug pit around,” a driver said.



Some commuters also reiterated that robbers have been a major challenge on the road hence if the bridges are not completed in time, the challenge would remain unabated since there is no free movement of the vehicles from Hemang-Ejuratia.



GhanaWeb's correspondence in the Ashanti Region gathered that JOSHOB construction limited is responsible for the construction of the road from Ankaase to Aboaso Junction.





Background



The Hemang-Ejuratia stretch has been the hub for armed robbers to loot and rob commuters and traders who travel at dawn to the Central Business District to trade.



Due to the deplorable nature of the road, armed robbers took the opportunity to rob commuters which led to the death of a medical officer at the Methodist Faith hospital Ankaase, several were also injured including Kobby Onasis, a member of the NDC communications team who was attacked on the stretch whiles returning from electioneering campaign within the area.



The District Chief Executive of the Afigya-Kwabre South, Christian Adu-Poku, and the Member of Parliament, William Owuraku Aidoo as a matter of urgency ensured constant police patrol on the stretch until the government awarded the contract to facelift the stretch to restrain the upsurge of robber’s attack in the area.



