Comparative Analysis: NDC before IMF and NPP before IMF bailout

President Akufo-Addo (L) and Former president, John Dramani Mahama (R)

The Government of Ghana under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has begun negotiations to get the International Monetary Fund to provide the country with support.

This comes months after experts called on government to take the bold step of seeking help to save the sinking ship.



Leading members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been talking after the announcement was made on Friday July 1, 2022.



Former President of Ghana and 2020 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has welcomed the decision to go to the IMF and believes that it’s a step in the right direction.



He, however, believes that things would have been better if the government took the bold decision earlier.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has argued that John Dramani Mahama who was not bedeviled with any form of crisis had to resort to the IMF to fix the country’s economy and does not have the moral right to criticize the current government.



The current government says although it has transformed the economy, it was hit by a pandemic and a Russia, Ukraine war that has affected the economy.



See the full document compiled by MyNewsGh.com below:



