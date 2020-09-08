General News

Compare track records of both NDC and NPP – Opanyin Agyekum tells Ghanaians

Dean of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Kofi Agyekum

Dean of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly known as Opanyin Agyekum has urged Ghanaians to weigh the track records of the Akufo-Addo administration and previous Mahama government to determine who wins the 2020 elections.

The battle of manifestos has just begun.



The two main political parties, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have both launched their manifestos ahead of the 2020 elections.



The NDC launched their manifesto at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra while the NPP launched theirs in Cape Coast.



The NPP, in their manifesto, has promised that all tertiary students will get to acquire a student loan without a guarantor in President Akufo-Addo's next administration.



The party further outlined that they will construct Senior High Schools in the 16 Regions in Ghana and provide free wifi in all Senior High Schools and tertiary institutions in Ghana, eliminate import duties on sanitary pads, provide GHC100 million seed money for a National Rental Assistance Scheme and establish a new harbour and airport in Cape Coast among others.

The NDC, on the other hand, has also promised to absorb fifty percent (50%) of fees of tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year as an incentive to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on students and parents, establish free Wi-Fi zones in all public and private tertiary institutions, provide free laptops to tertiary students to facilitate participation in virtual classes, encourage shared laboratory experiences especially for those in the science and technology programmes and include private tertiary institutions, complete the conversion of all polytechnics into Technical Universities (TUs) in line with our original vision of creating opportunities for professional mobility of practitioners among others.



Commenting on the NDC manifesto ''Kokrokoo'' on Peace FM, Opanyin Agyekum asked Ghanaians to vote wisely saying they have tasted both political parties and know their capabilities, hence they should be guided by their knowledge of the parties to make a decision in the elections.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi, he said ''it is without a shred of doubt that these two big parties are the main ones in the administration of Ghana. But we have the hindsight of the regimes of these two parties because they have all been in government before. We have witnessed their works...so let's weigh their track records''.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.