Comparing Mahama, Akufo-Addo proves your shallow understanding of politics – Yamin fires Odike

Leading member of the National Democratic Congress, Joseph Yamin

Leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin, has taken a swipe at businessman cum politician, Akwasi Addai Odike for saying former President John Dramani Mahama and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are cut from the same cloth.

According to Joseph Yamin, the achievements of President Akufo-Addo are a pale comparison to the significant strides former President Mahama made in his 4 years in office.



Akwasi Addai Odike described former President Mahama and President Akufo-Addo as one and the same. To him, both Presidents have failed Ghanaians and do not deserve to lead the country any longer. The politician called for a change in the country’s voting pattern as he believes he is destined to be the next leader of Ghana, taking Ghana to the next level in development.



Addressing the statement by Odike, Joseph Yamin stated, “I think it is time Ghanaians who made the mistake of voting President Akufo-Addo to power accept their mistake and ask us to change the bad govt (NPP) for the good govt (NDC) to come back to power. Odike was a part of those who brought Akufo-Addo to the office and now he has made a U-turn. Anyone who says Akufo-Addo and Mahama are the same have belittled their understanding of politics.”

In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, the former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports added, “How can you compare someone (Mahama) who has built 6 hospitals in your region (Ashanti) to someone (Akufo-Addo) who has built none? John Mahama reconstructed the Kejetia Market and made it comparable to the mall and Akufo-Addo has done no such thing so how can you say they are one and the same?”



He advised Odike to sit down, reflect and admit former President Mahama is a far better leader than President Akufo-Addo.



Joseph Yamin charged Odike and other minor political parties to join forces with the NDC and “the saviour of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama to save Ghana from the clutches of the NPP and Akufo-Addo.”