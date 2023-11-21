Comparing me to Adom-Otchere is an insult – Kofi Bentil

Kofi Bentil has said he should not be compared to Paul Adom-Otchere

IMANI Africa Vice President and Lawyer, Kofi Bentil has said a comparison of he and Journalist Paul Adom-Otchere is an insult.

A Meta verified post by pro-opposition National Democratic Congress activist, Hanan-Confidence Abdul, with public audience settings, compared the lawyer to the journalist, which didn’t go down well with the former.



“Clearly, Kofi Bentil is the educated version of Paul Adom-Otchere,” Hanan Confidence Abdul wrote.



In a reply on Facebook that received over 100 reactions, Kofi Bentil said he found it insulting.



“That’s an insult. You’re off,” he said.



The IMANI Vice President came under attack from opposition NDC elements after he endorsed Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the New Patriotic Party flagbearer Primaries.



Bentil did not state why he considered the comparison an insult.

Paul Adom-Otchere is a Ghanaian broadcast journalist and the host of Good Evening Ghana, a popular current affairs TV program in Ghana, spanning nearly 30 years on TV.



He served as a board member of the National Communications Authority before he was appointed as Chairperson of the Board of Ghana Airports Company Limited.



He had his secondary education at Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School.



He later gained admission to the University of Ghana where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Classics.



He then studied Law, obtaining an LLB from the same university.



He also studied at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies where he was awarded a Master of Science in Development Economics.