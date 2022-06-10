Compassion International Ghana plants over 19,000 seedlings to enrich forest cover

Green Ghana Day marked in various regions

Let us protect our forest cover, CIGH National Director urges public



Dream of planting some twenty million trees this year in force



A Non-Profit Organization in Ghana, Compassion International Ghana as part of efforts to improve Ghana’s forest cover has planted 19,000 seedlings nationwide.



A team from the organization planted some seedlings in the Eastern Region as other teams across the country emulated same to improve the rich vegetation of Ghana.



According to the national director of the NGO, Kobina Okyere Yeboah, this initiative will lead to a substantial increase in the country's forest cover.

“For us, tree planting is part of a sustainability agenda. We believe that for our children and the youth to thrive, they need to thrive in an environment that is protective...”



“Moving forward, we are going to plant even more. My team and I came up with an idea that for every child we bring on board, we are going to plan one tree," Okyere Yeboah remarked.



Speaking on whether the initiative has a direct impact on their organization, the National Director noted, “We are protecting God’s creation which has been entrusted to us”.



The exercise which started at Addo Nkwanta ended at Pokrom in the Eastern Region.





The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, 1st March 2022, launched the 2022 edition of “Green Ghana Day”, with a commitment to planting some twenty million trees this year, as part of the government’s aggressive afforestation and reforestation programme.



Urging all Ghanaians to get involved in the exercise, the president said the initiative "requires that we mobilise the entire population to ensure that each Ghanaian and each foreigner, that is every resident in Ghana, plants, at least, one tree."



