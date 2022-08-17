Compensate Apiate disaster victims now – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

John Dramani Mahama

President Nana Akufo-Addo must immediately have all the victims of the Apiate explosion disaster compensated, former President John Mahama has said.

Mr Mahama visited the victims on Tuesday, 16 August 2022 and donated 500 bags of rice, 100 boxes of tin tomatoes, 100 boxes of canned fish, 100 mattresses and GH¢5,000 to the Relief Committee.



He said: “Listening to the representative of the victims of the disaster speak for their colleagues, it is clear that their livelihoods now is critical”.



“They have lost everything, so the government must look at compensating those who lost relatives and properties. It is my belief that if the President insists on this concern of compensation now, it will definitely be done.”

“Government must not wait for Appiate explosion disaster victims to go to court for redress before the government pays the compensation.



“So, I will urge the President and the government officials to listen to the concerns of the Apiate victims. As much as they appreciate the government for the disaster response so far, their continued livelihoods are also important,“ he said.



The chiefs and people of Apiate commended Mr Mahama for his visit and donation.