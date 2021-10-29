Compensation concerns of Ayawaso West Wuogon Bye-Election victims referred to A-G - Amaliba

Lawyer Abraham Amaliba

Deliberations to determine the level of compensation for victims of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election have been referred to the Attorney General, following calls by lawyers of the victims for the process to be suspended.

The lawyers raised concern over the manner in which the deliberations were handled by the National Security Ministry, citing a lack of transparency and fairness in determining the compensation package for each victim.



As a result, the parties referred the matter to the Attorney-General for an all-inclusive deliberation.



One of the lawyers for the victims, Abraham Amaliba, told Nathaniel Nartey, that the suspension was to allow the lawyers to be part of the discussions with the Attorney General and National Security Ministry.

He said he expects the Attorney General to expedite action on the compensation package for all five victims because their condition keeps worsening by the day.



”The matter has been referred to the AG and in the coming days they are sure the AG will get in touch in us……the Chief Director of the National Security called for a meeting to put finality to the compensation issue and we told them that we do not know how they did their computations and came up with those figures.



"In any case, they didn’t even tell us (the lawyers) how much it was they were giving to them so we think they should put a brake on it and let us engage for us to understand how they arrived at those figures,” Mr. Amaliba posited.