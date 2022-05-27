0
Complete Onyasia river project - Alajo North Assembly Member

Halidu New.jpeg Assembly Member for Alajo North Electoral Area, Ibrahim Halidu

Fri, 27 May 2022 Source: GNA

The Assembly Member for Alajo North Electoral Area in the Ayawaso Central of the Greater Accra Region, Ibrahim Halidu is appealing to the government to support the people at Geraldo, a community in the Electoral Area by completing the Onyasia River project.

He made the appeal following the downpour on Saturday 22nd and Monday, 24th May 2022, that hit Accra and exposed their vulnerability.

Mr Halidu who has been visiting the affected residents in the Electoral said that the construction of the drain would help to collect the volumes of water from upstream which caused the flooding whenever it rained leading to the destruction of property and loss of lives in the area.

“The people living at Geraldo area had their property destroyed and unfortunately lost a lady who left behind two young kids”

He also attributed the flooding in the community to a bridge which connected the road from Alajo to Kotobabi.



Mr Halidu called on the government to consider diverting the rainwater from Abelempke which descended and caused floods in some parts of Alajo North, especially the Railway, Dr Opoku street, Dr Koranteng street and the Christ Ambassadors Areas.



