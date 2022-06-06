Complete all abandoned projects – Nsuta residents appeal to government

Nsuta residents appeal to government to complete all abandoned projects

The Divisional Chief of Nsuta in the Techiman Municipality of the Bono East Region, Nana Owusu Ameyaw II, is appealing to the government through the Techiman Municipal Assembly to urgently complete the abandoned construction of the Nsuta market.

Our Bono East Regional Correspondent, Samuel Ayammah reports that Nsuta lies on the Techiman-Sunyani Highway and is a farming community. It has more than two thousand residents.



The chiefs and people of the town say the construction and opening of the market would boost economic activities in the area, create market access to farm produce and other raw materials, and provide employment opportunities to reduce the rural-urban drift of the youth.



In an interview with GBC News, the Divisional Chief of Nsuta, Nana Owusu Ameyaw II, appealed to relevant stakeholders to ”put aside all political differences and work in unison to bring the needed development to the area”.



From checks, the ongoing expansion work at the Nsuta Health Center has stalled. Health workers at the health facility told the news team off-camera that the facility which serves about 23 communities in the area has no ambulance to transport referral cases.

Inadequate infrastructure coupled with inadequate medical consumables is also impacting negatively on quality health care delivery.



Nana Owusu Ameyaw, appealed to the government to urgently complete the ongoing expansion projects at the health facility.



The Chief commended the government for adding the construction of the Nsuta-NKrankrom roads to the cocoa roads project.