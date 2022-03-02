Complete stalled school block to facilitate basic education - Ampabameh Chief to government

The interior of one of the Ampabameh A.M.E Zion classroom

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

The chief of Offinso Ampabameh, Nana Boakye Yiadom I has bemoaned the current state of A.M.E Zion Basic school and has called on the government for immediate support to enhance good basic education in the area.



According to Nana Boakye, the A.M.E Zion school has only a three-unit classroom block for the primary school and hence has compelled authorities to combine some of the classes and are incredibly thwarting the standard of education in the area.



It was noted that the Member of Parliament of the area, Honourable Ben Abdullah Banda started a three-unit classroom block for the school to compliment the old structure but the project has been stalled over years without any supervision from the municipal directorate of education.



“The lack of sufficient classroom blocks for the A.M.E Zion basic school at Offinso Ampabameh is incredibly affecting pupils performance and has made good teaching and learning experience become a major canker for both teachers and pupils,” he stated

The chief further appealed to the government, educational stakeholders, and citizens of the community abroad through the ministry of education to as a matter of urgency come to their aid and complete the three-unit classroom block to enhance quality teaching and learning because Ampabame A.M.E Zion school is the only school for the Ampabame community.



The A.M.E Zion Basic School is located at Ampabameh in the Offinso South Municipality in the Ashanti Region with about five hundred pupils yet have only a 3-unit classroom block for primary one to six.



