Completing Agenda 111 will be another legacy for Akufo-Addo - Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, strongly believes President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be celebrated after his tenure if he completes the Agenda 111 projects.

According to him, the President has already built a strong legacy for himself with his Free SHS policy, adding that, the completion of Agenda 111 will be a ‘double legacy’ for him.



“If it's health he wants to provide for the people of Ghana, we will support. It’s all about commitment and I want to believe this commitment is in the right direction."



“This government must be remembered for something. Who knows, maybe apart from Free SHS, he [President Nana Addo] would want to give us health infostructure. He must be remembered for something and it must be something good,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie.



The Nana Addo-led government has secured a US$100 million start-up fund through the Ghana Investment Infrastructure Fund (GIIF) for the commencement of works on ‘Agenda 111’ district, specialised and regional hospitals across the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo performed the ground-breaking ceremony on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Trede in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.



The Project Implementation Committee chaired by Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, had secured sites and land titles for 88 out of the 101 district hospitals and each unit would cost US$17 million, covering 15 acres.



Each hospital is expected to be completed within 12 months, starting from the point of commencement.



