Comply with decisions of Community Court of Justice - Akufo-Addo to ECOWAS leaders

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the member States of ECOWAS to respect the decisions of the Community Court of Justice.

He said despite efforts by the ECOWAS Court to deliver on its mandate, it is constrained by the poor rate of enforcement of its judgement, which stands at 13%.



Speaking at the Opening of the External Court Session of ECOWAS Community Court, President Akufo-Addo noted that unless Member States comply with the judgments of the Court, it will be difficult to build public confidence.



Bright Ntramah reports that this is the first time since its formation, more than 20 years ago, that over twenty years ago the External Court session of the ECOWAS Community Court was being held in Ghana.



The session, which is important in the annual work programme of the Court, is anchored on the Provision of Article 26(2) of the 1991 Protocol on the Court.



It is aimed at bringing Justice to the average person at the grassroots of the Community.

The Programme also provides the opportunity for Judicial dialogue with the national Courts of host countries and exposes lawyers and community citizens in the country to the practice and procedure of a Regional International Court.



Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah noted that lawyers in the country will get the opportunity to witness international Court proceedings.



President Akufo-Addo called for amendments of the existing protocols to allow litigants use all local proceedings before being heard at the ECOWAS Court. He called on Member States to accept rulings of the Court to enable it to gain the confidence of the Public.



About 60 cases would be heard and 21 judgements delivered in its two- weeks of sitting.