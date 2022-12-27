Comply with law on communication of prophecies – Police to FBOs

File Photo

The Ghana Police Service has entreated the general public, especially faith-based groups to ensure continuous compliance with the law as it relates to the communication of prophecies as the year 2022 draws to a close.

According to the Police, whereas everyone has the right to practice his or her faith in religion, freedom of worship and speech, this right must not be exercised in violation of the rights of others and the public interest.



As part of sustaining the gains made so far, the Police Service has adopted 27th December of each year as the Prophecy Communication Compliance Day. This day is being set aside to remind all of us, to practice our faith within the confines of the law to ensure a safe, secure environment, free of anxiety generated from predictions of impending harm, danger, or death.



The Police Service in a statement commended the public, particularly religious groups, for their cooperation over the period by being circumspect and conscious of the law and adopting legally acceptable means of communicating prophecies to those affected.

“This has contributed greatly to creating an environment where people are able to freely profess their faith without unnecessary anxiety and fear of impending harm or death.



“Ghana is indeed grateful to the religious leaders in particular and the religious community as a whole for their patriotic understanding of the situation,” it added.



A year ago today, December 27, 2021, the Ghana Police Service drew the attention of the general public, especially members of the religious community to the law regarding the communication of prophecies and urged compliance to the law to ensure continuous security and law and order in the country.