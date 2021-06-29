Comport yourselves at Adjen Kotoku – Amasaman MP urges onion sellers

• Agbogbloshie onion traders are expected to begin business operation at Adjen Kotoku from July 1, 2021

• The traders are unhappy about the government's decision to move them from the Agbogloshie market



• But the Amasaman MP hopes the relocation will bring peace between traders and residents of Adjen Kotoku



Ahead of the relocation of Agbogbloshie onion sellers on Thursday, July 1, 2021, the Member of Parliament for Amasaman constituency, Akwasi Afrifa-Mensa has thrown a word of caution to the traders.



He urged them to be of good behaviour when they resume work at Adjen Kotoku.



According to him, residents of Adjen Kotoku and its environs have lived peacefully over the years, hence, the need for these traders to comport themselves for peace and tranquillity to prevail in the area.

The Amasaman MP, while lauding the Greater Accra Regional Minister for his plans to decongest Accra said, “The vision of the former president couldn’t materialize until this year when the hard-working and visionary Regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey assumed office. As part of his vision, he has decided to make sure that the long-awaited onion market in Adjen Kotoku sees the light of the day. As a Member of Parliament for Amasaman Constituency, I fully support the initiative of the Regional Minister and I hope with the relocation of the market here in Adjen Kotoku and its surrounding communities, we will get our share of the national cake.



“On July 1, 2021, that is coming Thursday, a new market will be born, a market that will contribute to the socio-economic activities of Adjen Kotoku and for that matter Amasaman constituency. The people of Adjen Kotoku are peace loving. We have co-existed peacefully for all these years. We expect our brothers and sisters joining us to behave as such. The chiefs of Adjen Kotoku will jealously protect their peaceful environment.”



The Amasaman MP gave this advice at the stakeholder durbar held in Accra on Monday, June 29, 2021.



At the same event, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey announced that the onion sellers will receive an amount of GH¢ 300,000 from the government to save them the cost of transportation when carting their goods to the new market at Adjen Kotoku.



He pointed out that each onion trader at the Agbogbloshie market is expected to get an amount of GH¢2,000.

Cattle farmers will receive GH¢100,000 whiles scrap dealers get GH¢50,000



Other affected traders in this exercise will also get GH¢50,000.



