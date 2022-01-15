Compulsory vaccination: Akufo-Addo being led by influence of money – Sammy Gyamfi

Akufo-Addo received his COVID-19 jab at the 37 Military Hospital on March 1, 2021

The Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has alleged that President Akufo-Addo was given money to make the vaccine roll-out compulsory for all Ghanaians.

He could not fathom why Ghana, with one of the lowest infection rates of the COVID-19 is compelling citizens to take compulsory jabs when other countries such as South Africa with high infection and death rates is not doing same.



In Israel, every three months you have to take an immune booster and should you miss your date even by a day, you can’t go to restaurants, churches, bank, hospitals or anywhere else until you renew your green pass in a similar fashion like your driver’s license. This is the kind of life President Akufo-Addo wants to introduce in Ghana, he said.



As part of efforts to make the Covid-19 vaccinations compulsory, the Akufo-Addo-led administration has announced plans to prevent the unvaccinated population from accessing certain public spaces such as entertainment centres.



The communications officer added that South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has not initiated a compulsory vaccination against the covid despite recording more than 3million cases of Covid-19 with hundreds of thousands of deaths.



Speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofoↄ morning show, he said that the president announced in his latest covid-19 update that he was given some money from the European Bank for the fight against Covid-19.

Sammy Gyamfi intimated that one of the conditions for the USD 81million given to the president is to force all Ghanaians to be fully vaccinated hence the compulsory vaccine roll-out.



According to him, the decision to be vaccinated against the coronavirus should be by choice; not by force as government intends.



Sammy Gyamfi also disclosed that he has not taken the vaccine and has no reason or intent of doing so.



He expressed the view that the vaccines are not potent in preventing people from catching the disease, spreading it or saving them from reinfection and death.



To buttress his point, he added that the WHO has a website that displays the full and severe effects of the jabs on people.

Beyond that, he intimated that his position is not a popular one even amongst his party members however, he has been vindicated by the decision of some medical doctors who have petitioned the president to halt the nationwide vaccine rollout.



For these doctors, making the vaccination mandatory is a scheme by some pharmaceutical companies to make money.



They conceded that vaccines are not a priority treatment for Covid-19 in the midst of a safe, effective, affordable, freely available early treatment for the disease.