Compulsory vaccination has not been approved by FDA – Sammy Gyamfi

NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has stated that the compulsory vaccination being undertaken by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), has not been sanctioned by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).



The Ghana Health Service on Thursday, December 9, announced new protocols regarding foreign travels through the Kotoka International Airport.



Consequently, all persons 18-years-old and above arriving in Ghana will be required to provide evidence of full vaccination for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Failure to will mean health officials will compulsorily vaccinate the travelers.



However, this move has received public backlash from some persons particularly Sammy Gyamfi who argues that the directive infringes on human rights.



Referencing the FDA’s “Guidelines for Emergency Use Authorization of Medical Products” in his latest defense of his position, Sammy Gyamfi indicated that the FDA should also be considered as “conspiracy theorist agency” for recommending that vaccination should be by choice and not by force.



“And I guess the Food and Drugs Authority of Ghana, is also a conspiracy theorist agency for recommending at page 16 paragraph 4.2 (c) of their guidelines on Emergency Use Authorization that vaccination should be by choice and not by force. Ridiculous!” he said in a tweet on Wednesday December 15, 2021.





Parts of page 16 paragraph 4.2 (c) of the FDA’s guidelines on Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) reads, “For healthcare provider carrying out any activity concerning an EUA, recipients must be informed that the FDA’s CEO has authorized emergency use of the medical product, and has evaluated the potential benefits and risks of the medical product. Recipients must have an opportunity to accept or refuse the EUA product and must be informed of any consequences of refusing administration of the product”.



Sammy Gyamfi added that it will be wrong for persons to be forced to vaccinate when such mandate has not been approved by the FDA.



“To force a Ghanaian to take a “vaccine” that has not been approved by the FDA of Ghana; a vaccine that has proven to be significantly ineffective and unsafe across the world per the WHO’s own data published on their http://vigiaccess.org portal, is another definition of LUNACY,” he stated.





Meanwhile, the compulsory vaccination of travelers arriving in the country took effect yesterday December 14, 2021 with over 100 travelers reported to have been vaccinated.