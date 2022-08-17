Concerned Assembly Members caution Ellembelle DCE not to denigrate court system

File Photo

Concerned elected Assembly Members in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, have cautioned the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh not to use his political office to bring the name and image of the court system into disrepute.

According to the Assembly Members, Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh's statement that the "Nkroful District Magistrate, Her Worship, Awo-French Amissah is using her court to empower illegal miners in the District" amidst other allegations are his personal statement meant to denigrate the court and not a decision by the Ellembelle District Assembly.



The Assembly Member for Kikam Electoral Area, Mr. Paul K. Kwaw said this at a press conference on behalf of the concerned elected Assembly Members at Kikam in the District.



It will be recalled that The New Crusading Guide newspaper carried a front page story on August 01, 2022 with the headline, "Ellembelle DCE Exposes District Magistrate...On Bungalow Issue".



According to the concerned elected Assembly Members, "the DCE wanted the world to believe that the District Magistrate', Her Worship, Awo-French Amissah is using her court to empower illegal miners in the District amid other allegations.



Mr. Kwaw reminded the DCE that "he cannot use his political position to denigrate the court system by accusing Her Worship, Awo-French Amissah in a manner that could subject her and the court she serves, to public ridicule.

"We therefore disassociate ourselves from the unfounded allegations he made against the District Magistrate.



"We expected the DCE to know that per his duties and responsibilities as spelt out under section 28 of the Local Government Act, 2016 (Act 936) Amended Act 2017 (Act 940), he should rather have referred such issues to the sub-committees on Justice, Security, Mines and Environment or the Public Relations and Complaints Committee of the Assembly", he stated.



Mr. Kwaw described as unfortunate, moves by Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh to use his position, "to accuse our hardworking Magistrate who is currently sacrificing to preside over all cases at both Nkroful and Axim Magistrate District Courts and is even working with the Judicial Council to establish Circuit Courts within the 3 Municipalities and District, of malicious intent when all she asked for was a safe place to live and work".



Mr. Kwaw clarified that the District Magistrate had raised concerns about galamsey activities at her backyard with its attendant health implications and needed to relocate.



He opined that the DCE's attack on the District Magistrate, "is an attack on justice as well as an attack on women in decision-making positions and must be condemned by all".

The Assemblyman said, "worse still, is for the DCE to have side-stepped the Assembly procedure for conflict resolution which recommends solving such issues in-house and even failing to report the issue to the Public Relations and Complaints Committee of the Assembly".



"He had at least two years to resolve the problem and he did nothing. We, the concerned elected Assembly Members wish to state categorically that Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh acted in bad faith as Chairman of the District Security Council (DISEC) and his behaviour towards the court is a bad example for citizens of Ellembelle," he said.



"We therefore disassociate ourselves from any letter written by Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh and his management which was released to the media to destroy not only the Magistrate but the court itself," he added.



Mr. Kwaw therefore, called on the Presiding Member of the Ellembelle District Assembly, the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, the Western Regional Minister, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Minister for Justice and all stakeholders to summon the DCE to appear before the Public Relations and Complaints Committee of the Assembly to investigate the conduct of Mr.Bonzoh, call Mr. Bonzoh to order and set without delay, a committee to probe into the allegations he made against Her Worship, Awo-French Amissah including the claim that the Magistrate discharges criminals without following due process.



The Assembly Members urged the DCE to retract the said story in The Crusading Guide on its front page failure, "which will cause the concerned elected Assembly Members who represent over 100,000 citizens in the District, to treat him as an alien to the Ellembelle District Assembly and petition the Chief Justice of Ghana's superior court, Ghana Bar Association, the President and the Public Relations and Complaints Committee to start impeachment process against him".