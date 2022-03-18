Concerned Assemblyman descends on Ellembelle DCE over negligence

Kwasi Bonzoh is the DCE for Ellembelle

The Assembly Member of Mantukwa Electoral Area in the Ellembelle District, Hon. Samuel E.J.K Dzivenu has descended heavily on the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh for failing to respond to their plight.

The Mantukwa Assemblyman who is also the secretary to the Awiebo Area Council told the media in the area that the DCE Kwasi Bonzoh has failed to commission an office building for the Area Council in 2019 at the cost of GHC 140, 649.78.



After taking some local newsmen to the edifice for inspection, the Assemblyman stated that Instrument, 2010 (L.I. 1967) established the Urban, Zonal, Town/Area Councils (Sub-District Structures).



According to him, one of the main reasons for the establishment of the Area Council is to assist any person authorized by the Assembly to collect revenues due to the Assembly.



"It is basically to support revenue mobilisation. Fifty percent of the revenues collected are used for developmental projects within the Area Council and the rest goes to the Assembly", he added.



"For about three good years into office now as Assembly Member, the Ellembelle District Assembly under the Leadership of Hon. Kwasi Bonzoh has failed to operationalise the Area Council," He lamented.

"Some of us tried our best to make sure the District Assembly does the right thing but the District Assembly would not mind us. The District Assembly under the leadership of Hon. Kwasi Bonzoh has turned death ears to all our proposals and suggestions," he added.



The angry Assembly Member emphasized that "Some of us have to put pressure on them to conduct the Area Council Election in March 2021. Even after the election, the training that the Assembly has to organize to usher and mandate the Area Council Members into the office to operate has now turned into the war between Russia and Ukraine".



The structure in the picture above is the Awiebo Area Council Office. The Awiebo Area Council Office was built/completed somewhere in 2019.



"An amount GHS 140, 649.78 of taxpayers money was spent in building this office structure but since the completion of the office structure, the District Assembly has failed to inaugurate or commission the office for use. Meanwhile, the office was built on purpose," he bemoaned.



He revealed that "As the secretary of the Awiebo Area Council, I wrote a letter to the Assembly, demanding to know what is preventing them from inaugurating the Awiebo Area Council Office, they have turned deaf ears to my letter and refused to reply me".

"Is this how the Assembly System is supposed to be run? Or is it because of someone's personal interest over the entire District?" he questioned.



The angry Assemblyman, therefore, described the Ellembelle DCE as incompetent.



"The Assembly System in Ellembelle under the leadership of Hon. Kwasi Bonzoh is totally not working. The Assembly Members in Ellembelle have been turned into Arm-Chair Assembly Members," he fired.



He is therefore calling on the Ellembelle District Chief Executive to as a matter of concern listen to their plight by commissioning the Awiebo Area Council office.



Meanwhile, when the Ellembelle DCE was contacted to comment on the issue, he declined to comment on it.