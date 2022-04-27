Concerned RNAC, RNAP 2019 threaten to picket over delay in postings

The group is giving the MoH a week’s ultimatum to release the data of its members to the various age

The Concerned Registered Nurse Assistant Clinical (RNAC) and Registered Nurse Assistant Preventive (RNAP) 2019 group, has threatened to picket at the premises of the Ministry of Health (MoH) if it fails to release postings of members.

The group is giving the MoH a week’s ultimatum to release the data of its members to the various agencies for further postings, or it will embark on a demonstration.



In a statement issued to register its displeasure with the delay in postings, the group said: “RNAC/RNAPs have been home for approximately three (3) years after completion without going through any internship or National service to enhance our skills.”



It continued: “Recent news has captured some political figures making claims that all 2019 batch of nurses and midwives have been posted. This release, therefore, is to debunk all those statements since it is not a true representation of our employment status.”

The group, numbering about 12,000 auxiliary nurses pursued a 2-year-certificate program in the various Nursing Training Colleges across the country.



The 2019 batch has since not been posted.