Concerned Youth of Asante blasts Osafo-Maafo over his ethnocentric comment

Osafo-Maafo, Advisor to the president

Concerned Youth of Asante, a development-oriented group in the Ashanti Region has registered their displeasure against a recent comment made by Mr.Yaw Osarfo Maafo, Presidential Advisor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo.

Mr. Yaw Osarfo Marfo made a comment against the Ashantis and their GREAT KING, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II towards the struggle and fight for Ghana's Independence.



According to the group,In a secret recording that was captured by them, Yaw Osarfo Maafo was heard clearly rubbishing the role of Ashantis in the struggle for Ghana’s independence, saying Akyem chiefs, did better than their counterparts(Ashantis).



The secret recording was done ahead of the recent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Regional executives contest in the Eastern Region, in which the bout was reduced to a straight fight between the Kwahus and Akyems.



Mr. Osafo Marfo, confirmed that the Ashantis did not play any major role in the fight for Ghana's independence.



In a press conference held today by the group, Dr.Nana Agyenim Boating, President of the group stated on record that what Yaw Osarfo Maafo said is an act of tribal bigotry .

The group's president, however, called on the Akyem tribal bigots to apologise to Asanteman and desist from such divisive statements forthwith.



Dr.Nana Agyenim Boating, widely known as'Gyataba' further noted, Atta Kyea and his likes should be reminded that without the votes of the Ashanti region, Nana Akufo Addo wouldn't have been President.



He revealed that,if they are to give credit, they have to be grateful to Ako Adjei because he engineered the coming of Dr.Kwame Nkrumah who fought for Ghana's independence.



He stated on record that, when Dr.Kwame Nkrumah was busily leading the struggle for Ghana's independence the Akyems, led by J.B. Danquah were equally busy petitioning the Queen of England against the granting of Ghana's independence.



"What role at all did the Akyems play for Ghana's independence.?He should tell us.

We have now understood why the Akyems led government is starving the Ashantis with development and to the extent of re-writing our history."He deduced.



'Gyataba' affirmed that ,per what Osarfo Maafo said,they are tempted to believe that the wouldn't be any development in the Ashanti Region in the administration of Nana Addo because they have in mind that the Ashantis never contributed to the development of the Nation.



"It is true that ,the Akyem Mafias are doing everything possible to belittle the fortunes and progress of we the Ashantis.



Under Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo's government, there hasn't been any single project in the Ashanti Region.



Nana Addo and his Akyem Mafia group keep promising and cutting unnecessary sods in the Ashanti Region without commissioning.This simply means they have nothing good for we the Ashantis."He maintained.

He made it known again that, President Nana Addo promised the people in the Ashanti Region SUAME interchange, Oforikrom interchange and other three interchanges but all have turned into white elephant.



Members of CYA according to 'Gyataba' cannot sit down unconcerned for the Akyem Mafias to starve them with development and re-write their history.



"We are giving Osarfo Maafo two weeks ultimatum to retract and apologize to we the Ashantis over his ethnocentric comment else.......A word to a wise they say is enough."He indicated



According to him,the most annoying audio they have again intercepted was by Atta Kyea, another Akyem Mafia who has no idea about the history of this land.



'Gyataba' revealed, so-called lawyer Atta Kyea has also made a silly comment on radio that the Akyems are better than the Ashantis and continued that without the Akyems Ghana has no history.

He asked Atta Kyea that where in Ghana's history did the Akyems fight with the British?.



He questioned that were the British not Ghana's colonial masters?but Ashantis were able to fight them ,so between Ashantis and Akyems who has a history?.



He concluded.