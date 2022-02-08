Concerned university students demonstrate today over protracted UTAG strike

File photo

The Coalition of Concerned University Students are expected to demonstrate today 8th February 2022.

In a press release dated 7th February 2022, the Coalition says the converging point for the demonstration is University of Ghana Legon Campus Okponglo and the time is 6am prompt.



The Organizers warned students against acts that would contravene the laws such as smoking of ‘India hemp’, indecent exposure in public, harassing of ladies and citizens, bumping of vehicles among others.






