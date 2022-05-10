Condemn and dissociate yourself from Bishop Ayensu's comment – Mahama's Aide to Methodist Church

A member of the Legal and Communications team of the largest opposition NDC, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe says the former Bishop of the Obuasi Diocese of the Methodist Church, Bishop Stephen Richard Bosomtwe Ayensu is an anti-NDC Clergy.

According to him the former Bishop who was denied a top police post during his service as Police Chaplain in the Ghana Police Service always blames the NDC for it.



He says for this reason, Bishop Bosomtwe Ayensu has continually chastised the NDC and exhibited open hatred for even the late Prof. Evans John Atta Mills when he was President of this country.



“He has his constitutional right to express himself. But he cannot hide behind the pulpit and spread hatred and misinformation against the person of John Mahama.



"If the Police Council in 1999 did not give you the position of Chaplain General, how do you blame the NDC for it? he rhetorically asked.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he has asked the Methodist Church Ghana to disassociate itself from the statement of Bishop Ayensu and condemn it.



"He is a man of God and he must lead and set example for others to follow," he said.

Bishop Bosomtwe Ayensu has asked former President John Dramani Mahama to forget becoming President again in this country and that he has lost touch with reality.



Speaking to Journalists at the 25th Synod of the Methodist Church held at the Mount Zion Methodist Church at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, he described the pronouncement by the former President and his opposition party to repeal E-levy as backward and an attempt to sway voters.



“A leading opposition party says this government has been borrowing to fund projects. But it [the government] has been strategic this time to introduce this homegrown policy to build our nation. So if someone says he will repeal this law when he wins power, then such a person will not even win power to abort it.



“If the E-levy is a good policy, why will you abolish it? Such people can’t even do it because history keeps guiding us. Such comments usually end up as a political talk and deceit,” he added.



Watch video below:



