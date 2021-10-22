Condescending, disrespectful, disdainful- Ablakwa stings Akufo-Addo over comments to Aflao chief

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu has berated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his response to an appeal by the chief of the Aflao Traditional Area for the operationalization of an E-block project in the community.

Ablakwa in a TV3 interview said that President Akufo-Addo disrespected the chief with his comment and must retract and apologize.



He motioned that as the traditional ruler of the Aflao area, Torgbui Fiti V had legitimacy to make the demand he tabled and that the president’s comments were out of order.



Okudzeto said in the history of the country never has any President disrespected a chief like President Akufo-Addo has done.



“As President, you don’t use this intemperate language when a legitimate call has been made by a Chief who is passionate about the development of his people, particularly their education,” the MP said.



“This is the most condescending, disrespectful, disdainful and the most contemptuous retort that any President of the Republic has directed at a Paramount Chief. What Torgbui Fiti V said is not different from what chiefs all over the country have been saying – that projects in their communities that have been abandoned, should be attended to.

“We know that there has been this culture of abandoned projects. We have heard Chiefs, some of their subjects have even led demonstrations. There was one in Abetifi a few weeks ago. We heard the Tepa Chief complain about the abandoned hospitals. We have heard the Kumawu Chief complain about abandoned hospitals. Chiefs all over this country have complained about this culture retarding progress.”



In a Peace FM interview on Thursday, October 21, President Akufo-Addo sarcastically told the chief to continue with the project if he is unable to wait for the government to complete it.



The comment was not well received by Okudzeto Ablakwa who in an earlier post on social media demanded an apology and retraction from President Akufo-Addo.



“Our revered chiefs and custodians of our proud traditions deserve utmost respect at all times regardless of which part of the country they exercise their authority.



“The venerable Torgbui Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V and the people of Aflao deserve an immediate retraction and apology from President Akufo-Addo.

“No chief anywhere in Ghana should be spoken to with such derision, disrespect and condescension.



“Torgbui Fiti V rather deserves commendation for his courage in speaking out against the reckless wasteful culture of abandoning inherited projects.



“We are one people united in our collective successes and challenges; intemperate language from the President who ordinarily should be strengthening national cohesion with his pronouncements ought to be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians.”