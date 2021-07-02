Conduct, attitude key to discharging good public service – Richard Quayson

Richard Quayson, a deputy commissioner at the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has underscored the need for public servants to discharge their duties with the right conduct and attitude.

The two attributes, he believes, are key in servitude for public servants to abide by while discharging their duties for public good.



Making his submission on GTV’s, ‘What is Next?’, with host Rev. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, Richard Quayson said public servants must rid their minds of their personal benefits and rather focus on that of national development.



“Even though you may have the systems in place and the conduct of the staff is poor, it will undermine the public service being rendered and if the staff do not have the right attitude and mindset, it will be difficult. Yes, some work has been done to get the right conduct in place but enough still has to be done," Mr Quayson said.

He urged for a collaborative effort to curbing the country's unending corruption phenomenon with citizens being at the fore of the fight against corrupt practices.



Watch the full interview below:



