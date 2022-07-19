Conduct game with the highest sense of integrity, accountability, and transparency – Sammi Awuku to Nigeria

Samuel Awuku, Director General of NLA

The Nigerian National Lottery Regulatory Commissions at Transcop Hilton in Abuja today launched their first ever National Lottery.

This is the first time Nigeria has developed its own game speaking at the launch the Director General of the NLRC Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila noted “The air of anticipation and apprehension is very evident today. As you all know, gaming has a long history dating back to prehistoric times, as far back as ancient Rome and even further back. It has changed from then to now, with the central aspect remaining the same. Nigeria has joined the world in regulating the gaming industry to harness its potential and increase revenue generation for the nation. Before this day, the Nigerian playing public had been playing Ghana games for some time, but it became imperative for the country to establish its National Games for wealth creation in the form of job opportunities and income generation."



"An indigenous game for Nigerians, by Nigerians to the world has been long overdue. This desire has been in the pipeline for decades. Now we are all gathered here because it has come to fruition. This outstanding success is a result of our many efforts and measures to provide a world-standard national game".



He added “However, we will require more solidarity, support and respect from individuals, corporations, other government agencies, operators and communities because the journey ahead will be uneasy. As it is our nature, we will give our best to address the many challenges of an increasingly hostile and ever more fragile world recovering from an unprecedented crisis. Our best efforts will become outdated as we aspire to surpass our achievements, remain dynamic, and seize available opportunities. Thankfully, the COVID-19 siege is over, and the gaming industry is still standing. We are more determined than ever to build bridges, bring Nigeria together in peace and solidarity, and celebrate the unity of humanity in all our diversity.



Mr Samuel Awuku Director General NLA in a goodwill message said “As you commence the 6/49 Game, you must endeavor to earn the trust of your cherished patrons, and other stakeholders by conducting the game with the highest sense of integrity, accountability, and transparency to instill confidence in your players. In emphasizing the importance of Responsible Gaming, I would entreat a strong adherence to the proper and correct practices. Amongst many, advertising responsibly and ensuring that minors are not involved in the lottery. The onus lies on you to make a difference.



Mr Awuku added that Research has shown that revenue generated from lottery globally, especially in the West is a major form of contribution to education, infrastructure and social development. While it is important that you generate revenue to support the State, alleviate poverty within communities and amongst the citizenry, and make players benefit; you must prioritize with utmost importance, the act of giving back to the people, the community and the society in which you operate.



This is because investing in Good Causes will not only endear the people to you but also give them a sense of assurance and the confidence to keep bringing their money back to you.

As pace-setters of lottery in the sub-region, we at the National Lottery Authority of Ghana (NLA) are ever ready to lend you all the support you need. You can always count on us for assistance and guidance as you navigate your way in this new venture.



H.E Senator Dr. George Akume Minister of Special Duties and inter-governmental affairs who spoke on behalf of His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari opined that “the most important benefit of the National Game is that it translates to significant employment opportunities in line with Mr. President directives to all MDAs to initiate programmed that generate employment for our teeming youths.”



He continued as we are aware. Nigeria is currently exploring other means to widen and strengthen its revenue streams in other to fund its annual budgets rather than resorting to borrowing. Hence the compelling need for the federal government to look beyond oil and gas, taxation etc to sustain the Nigerian economy.



The event was chaired by the Rt. Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria. The chairman praised the NLRC for this initiative and said the history of Nigerian lottery will not forget this day.



Mr. Awuku was accompanied by the Deputy Director General Madam Anna Horma Miezah, Director of Operations Dr. George Gyamfi- Osew, Director of legal Madam Juliana Bruce Afumwaa, Head of HR Head of Sales Dokyi Peasah, Manager Marketing Bernard Buamah, Public Relations Manager, Goodfellow Dei.



Ofei, Head of Customer Service Dorcas Nortey, Manager IT Maame Kessey Birago and some representatives of Lotto Marketing Companies.