Conduct of Sekondi-Takoradi MCE towards Police Officer needless - Lawyer

Lawyer Tweneboa Koduah

Private Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Tweneboa Koduah has described as needless the conduct of the Sekondi-Takoradi MCE, Abdul Mumin against the Police Officer who stopped him for reckless driving and endangering lives.

According to him, the police institution was established to ensure law and order in the country thus, it is important that every citizen respects and allows the police carry out its mandate as it is required of them by the laws of Ghana.



His comments follow the alleged motor traffic offense, verbal assault, and offensive conduct by the Sekondi- Takoradi MCE Abdul Mumin, against a police officer.



The MCE was driving a Toyota Land-cruiser with registration number GE 5615-20 and is alleged to have driven dangerously and carelessly while approaching a police snap checkpoint at the Kwasimintsim Cemetery on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, which lead to his arrest.



He has been charged on three (3) counts of Assault of a public officer, Offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace, and disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207, and 298 respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960, Act 29.



A release issued by the police, further stated that he has also been charged for dangerous driving contrary to Section 1 of Act 683 of 2004 as amended by Act 761 of 2008.



According to Lawyer Tweneboa Koduah, the conduct by MCE was unnecessary, and the actions of the police was in accordance with the law.

“If for some reason, the MCE had sought some form of permission to skip checks by the police at the checkpoints, probably a reasonable decision would have been reached. But first of all, we should accept the fact that as we are all equal before the law, our leaders are to show leadership by example” he said.



In an interview monitored by ATLFM on UTV, he urged everyone to give the needed respect to the police.



He further urged the police to continuously discharge their duties with all forms of dignity.



Meanwhile, the MCE has been granted a GHS 100,000 bail on one charge and a self-recognizance bail on another following his court hearing Friday morning.



His Worship Michael Kudjo Ampadu the judge who presided over the case however indicated that “Any person or group of persons who attempt to prevent the security agencies to perform their duties is not a friend of the State. Not because he is guilty, but the fact that he is standing in the box makes me disappointed”



Abdul Mumin is set to re-appear before the court on March 17th, 2022.