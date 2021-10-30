Conduct of election 2020: Jean Mensa, Bossman Asare should be in jail - Akamba

Joshua Akamba is the NDC National Organizer

The National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Joshua Hamidu Akamba has suggested that the Electoral Commissioner, Mrs. Jean Mensa, and her deputy Mr. Bossman Asare deserve to be behind bars for what he described as poorly organized 2020 polls.

Mr. Akamba posited that the electoral body’s organization of the 2020 polls were fraught with irregularities, lack of transparency and unprofessionalism.



He reiterated that the NDC was prepared to assist the police to investigate the conduct of the Electoral Commission.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said: ”I am of the view that the person or persons who deserve to be jailed are Mrs. Jean Mensa and Dr. Bossman Asare. I will encourage the IGP to arrest them with immediate effect. They supervised a rigged election in 2020.”



Under their leadership, Ghana witnessed the worst election in our democratic history. The two of them should be in cells, he stressed.



He said these individuals would roam around until there is a change in the change in government because the current government has no interest in punishing them.

He asserted that Ghanaians would realize how terrible President Akufo-Addo is when he finishes with his second term.



When asked why they failed to present all the evidence when they filed their petition, he said Ghanaians would have been shocked if they were allowed to file their interrogatories.



The Electoral Commission on Monday urged the Ghana Police Service to investigate claims by former president John Mahama that there was over-voting in the 2020 general elections.



A deputy Chairperson of the EC in charge of Corporate Affairs, Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, denied the claims saying: “The former president has said that the EC thumb printed one million ballot papers in favour of the President of the Republic [Nana Akufo-Addo]. This is untrue…



"This is not a matter that should be ignored, and we call on the Ghana Police Service to investigate it… This is a great matter that undermines the credibility of the electoral process and should not be ignored. We call on him to provide evidence to support this claim.”