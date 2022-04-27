Conduct research, transform animal droppings into quality fertilizer to save our soil - Chief appeals to MoFA

Some farmers undergoing practical training

Chief of Asempanaye, Nana Kofi Aboagye II has urged the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and its partner organisations to push further in terms of research that would result in the transformation of our organic manure into quality and effective fertilizer for use by farmers in the country.

The chief made this appeal at a skill development program organized by SOS-grEEn Ghana in Asempanaye in the Offinso North District on processes to produce organic fertilizers from animal droppings in place of chemical fertilizers during farming activities.



The event was in Commemoration of UN's International "World Earth Day" observed on Friday, April 22, 2022, to demonstrate support for environmental protection.



The initiative was also in consolidation with government's "Green Ghana Agenda" which seeks to create collective action towards the restoration of degraded landscapes in the country as many farmers tend to invade our forest reserves in search of fertile soils for farming activities.



The Semanhyiahene of Offinso traditional council noted that the use of locally produced organic fertilizers would revive the potency of degraded lands and soils, resulting in bumper yields and healthy farm produce, and much affordable to farmers.



This accordingly to him would contribute immensely to the growth of our economy as a country as the idea is to get rid of chemical fertilizers being imported into the country.



"I would entreat the ministry of agriculture to collaborate with the 'SOS-grEEN Ghana project' to expand research to be able to transform our animal droppings into quality fertilizer attractive to farmers just as the foreign ones are made. If we don't think smart, we will sit down and allow these Chinese and other westerners to conquer us in all walks of life," the chief remarked.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines, training mentor coach from SOS-Ghana, Mr. Abdul-Muhmin Ibrahim said the initiative which is meant to curb the use of chemical or inorganic fertilizers on farms, saw over 200 farmers from Ashanti and Western regions trained on the day and pledged to continue to extend to other areas in due course.



Mr. Abdul-Muhmin expressed optimism the skills imparted to the farmers would help them produce the product locally at a cheaper cost and enhance their farming business while producing healthy foods for consumption.



"They getting these skills would help them produce the organic fertilizers locally and help them put some money into their pocket whiles also giving us organic foods which will help prevent us from so many illnesses derived from foods that are produced from inorganic fertilizers.



"We targeted 200 farmers today but we have exceeded the number now and it is not a one day wonder, subsequently, we will extend it to other districts within the Ashanti and Western regions," The lead trainer, Abdul-Muhmin intimated.



The Assistant Director of Agric for Offinso North, Mr. Patrick Amoah, lauded SOS-GrEEn Ghana for the initiative, describing it as welcoming and timely as farmers are struggling to afford the inorganic fertilizers which are mostly needed by farmers for greater yields.



He added that, the promotion of organic compost fertilizers is a component of the government's PFJ program and this initiative is rightly complementary to government's efforts.

Some farmers who took part in the training were grateful to SOS for the knowledge, saying production of organic manure for their crops would boost their business, therefore, appealing to the government to expand the idea.



"this organic fertilizer will help us a lot because materials needed for production are relatively cheap compared to Uriah and other inorganic fertilizers which cost GH¢ 500.00 per bag. with this we can be able to cover large size of land and be assured of healthy produce," Baadam Zakaria, a farmer at the program expressed.



SOS-GrEEn Ghana project is a collaborative effort, funded by the United Nations Capital Development Fund ( UNCDF) and the European Union Africa Development Fund (EUADF) seeking to reduce the rate of unemployment in Ghana as well addressing some infrastructural needs.



The program is being implemented in 6 districts within the Ashanti and Western Regions of Ghana.