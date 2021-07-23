Confirm Dampare as IGP, acting role is 'not the best' – MP to Akufo-Addo

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Wa West Constituency and a retired Superintendent of Police, Peter Lanchene Toobu has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as the acting Inspector General of Police.

“Where we are now, we collectively have to commend the President for this appointment. Security issues in this country are not the best so for the President to make this change at the top, he needs to be commended. I salute him for that,” he said.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on July 21, 2021, assigned the Director-General in charge of Administration of the Ghana Police Service COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as new Inspector General of Police (IGP).



He takes over from Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh who has been IGP since August 14, 2019.



COP Dampare will officially take over as head of the Ghana Police Service on August 1, 2021, as acting IGP.

Speaking in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ – the retired Superintendent of Police, Peter Lanchene Toobu said the appointment “came at the right time when needed,” but he is worried about COP Dampare’s new role as acting.



“I pray he will be quickly confirmed as IGP because the acting position I must confess is quite a headache, it is not the best,” he noted.



Listen to interview



