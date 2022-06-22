5
Confirmed Ebola outbreak in Northern Region

Ebola Vaccine Guinnea File photo of Ebola vaccine

Wed, 22 Jun 2022

The Northern Region has confirmed an outbreak of Ebola virus disease Ghana News Agency reports.

This was revealed by the Northern Regional Disease Control Officer, Fuseini Mahama.

He however added that a Public Health Emergency Response Team has been deployed to contain the situation to avoid the spread.

More soon…

