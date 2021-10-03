Conflict at workplaces must cease - Minister

The Minister of Transport, Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah

The Minister of Transport, Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has told members of the governing Boards of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and InterCity State Transport Corporation (ISTC) to work in harmony and avoid board room wranglings, especially, between the Chief Executives and Board Chairs.

He urged the Boards of the two-state agencies to foster a good relationship with management members of the institutions they are going to provide policy directives to, believing that is the only way they could achieve great results.



Teamwork, he noted, should not be compromised, stressing that President Akufo-Addo appointed all of them to work together to realize the goals of the government he is superintending over.



Our success will be your legacy



The Governing Board Chair of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Ambassador Isaac Osei, who delivered the acceptance speech on behalf of the two-state agencies, assured that Board members will collaborate effectively and support the Minister of Transport to realize the vision of the portfolio he has been entrusted to manage on behalf of the people of Ghana.

According to him, teamwork work is crucial, calling on Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, to remain resolute and also support their course as they take off in providing policy direction for the state agencies.



“The fact of the matter is that our failure is exactly your failure and our success becomes your legacy when you have left this ministry. So we know that you are going to give us all the support and we will b calling on you to assist.



"We also know that you are the person who is at the Cabinet Table and therefore if there are matters which have to be brought to your attention for government approval, you are the only one who can do it.



"Therefore, we will work with you and you can call on us anytime and we will available to follow the direction that you give”, he noted.