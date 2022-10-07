Conflicting reports on whether or not police have arrested viral baby flogger

A man flogging a toddler

GhanaWeb has noted conflicting media reportage about the purported denying the arrest of a man who flogged a toddler in a widely circulated video.

Media reportage on Thursday afternoon stated that one Richard Kofi, who is believed to be the father in the viral video flogging the infant was arrested on Wednesday afternoon at Akaa Buem in Jasikan in the Oti region.



Another report added that the wife of the suspect was also picked up by the police.



But in a sharp U-turn, the Police dismissed these reports indicating that it is following a number of leads as part of the ongoing investigation to track down the individual involved.



“The Police are following a number of leads as part of the ongoing investigation to track down the individual involved in the child abuse video which has gone viral on social media. No confirmed arrest has yet been made in connection with the case. Our intelligence teams and experts from the Police Cyber Crime Unit are working around the clock to resolve the case,” Accra-based Citi FM quoted an anonymous Police statement to deny the arrest.



Checks by GhanaWeb from the Ghana Police Service to ascertain the validity of both reportage have proven futile. In many cases of such denial or even confirmation, the Ghana Police Service is quick to issue a statement on their official social media pages to that effect.



On the official social media pages of the Police, it is their October 4, statement asking the public to help them rescue the child being abused is posted.

“The Police have sighted a horrifying video on social media in which a male adult is seen subjecting an infant to severe beating under a tree.



Efforts are underway to track down the individual involved, have him arrested and rescue the child.



"In view of the urgency associated with the matter, a reward of GH₵2,000.00 has been set aside for anyone who is able to provide credible information that could lead to the arrest of the individual and rescue of the child.



"Anyone with such information should contact the police on 0243809991," the statement posted on October 4 concluded.



PEN/SARA