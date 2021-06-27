'Confused' drivers head into wrong directions on the Awoshie-Pokuase interchange

File phone of the Pokuase Interchange

• Some drivers have already began heading in wrong directions of the Awoshie-Pokuase interchange

•Some drivers have also said the structure of the road itself was confusing and will take time to get used to



While awaiting the completion of works on the newly built Pokuase interchange, sections of the road have been opened to motorists for use.



Although it is ideal for drivers to carefully and properly acquaint themselves with the interchange, some drivers have already started exhibiting confusion over which path to take.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb on social media, some drivers are seen making various turns on the interchange in an attempt to find the right route to their destination.

Touching on some reasons for plying the road in that manner, some drivers said the structure of the road itself is confusing.



According to these drivers, first time users of the road, are most likely to be confused if not appropriately coached on which route to take.



“The issue is we have been directed and redirected on various occasions and every morning there is a new direction and so some motorists got tired and stopped using the signpost,” a driver explained in a text.



“Later they told us to use any road we want so believe me, any road you see, you can go in any direction till you get to the main road. A new driver using the road will obviously go crazy, but for us who are regular users of the road, we know our way and the road is rather confusing for others,” he added.



The driver also called for an educational video on how to use the road as was done some years ago when the Tetteh Quarshie and Arko Adjei interchange were constructed.

The Pokuase interchange which is currently 96 percent complete is expected to be commissioned in July 2021.



The four-tier Awoshie-Pokuase Interchange and Local Roads Project is located in the Ga North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.



Works on the site commenced in July 2018 and estimated to cost US$70 million after the sod had been cut by the then Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



