Confusion hits GIJ as graduands blame management for poor planning

Graduands say management of the school failed to plan adequately for the event

A ceremony for some graduating students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism has been hit with confusion.

The ceremony taking place at the Dzorwulu Campus of the university was said to have been disrupted for a while after some of the graduands protested what they say is a poor planning of the event.



According to the students, management of the school failed to make adequate provisions for the event considering it was being organized during the rainy season.



A decision by the management to continue the ceremony at the conference hall of the school with a limited number of graduands after rains set in on Thursday morning, exacerbated the frustration of students, causing a moment of chaos.



A video from the event grounds sighted by GhanaWeb shows some frustrated students singing patriotic songs to register their displeasure.

According to a source at the event, management of the university has since resolved to hold the ceremony in batches using the conference room of the school.







“They did not make adequate provisions. The canopies are not even up to 10. So when the rains started it became a problem. Now they have decided to do something small in the conference room. We will just be called in there, pick up our certificates and that is it,” the source said.



