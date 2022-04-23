Confusion rocks Ekumfi NPP as aspiring Chairman is disqualified

Supporters thronged the party office to register their displeasure

Confusion has rocked the New Patriotic Party in the Ekumfi Constituency in the Central Region as over 500 party members besieged the party office over the disqualification of an aspiring Party Chairman, Stephen Adu Donkor.

The aspirant had gone to the party office on Friday, April 22, 2022, which is the deadline to file his nomination forms, but he was shocked to see the office closed when he arrived.



Meanwhile, other aspirants filed their nomination forms on the same day.



According to the supporters, the aspirant is their only hope who can help wrestle the Parliamentary seat from the NDC in the Ekumfi Constituency.



Some party members in an interview said the NPP will continue to suffer in Ekumfi Constituency if the party executives refuse to accept the aspiring Chairman.



They accused Central Regional NPP Chairman Robert Kutin Junior of being behind his disqualification.

They threatened to boycott any elections in Ekumfi if the aspirant Chairman is disqualified.



Addressing the Press in a Press conference, Hammond a Communication Team member, warned the NPP Central Regional Chairman Robert Kutin Junior to stay away from any issue in the Ekumfi Constituency.



He said Ekumfi deserves better hence a fair playing ground must be given to all aspirants to contest, adding that NDC will continue to rule Ekumfi Constituency if the aspiring Chairman is not allowed to contest.



Information gathered indicates that the aspirant was disqualified based on an alleged missing money belonging to the School Feeding Programme in the Central Region.



He’s been accused by the Central Regional Chairman and other party executives of granting a radio interview on an Accra-based radio station on how the School Feeding Programme is being handled in the Central Region.