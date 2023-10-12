Congenital ingrate – NPP’s Kwamena Duncan attacks Prof. Frimpong-Boateng

In the wake of Professor Frimpong-Boateng's critical statements against the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, Kwamena Duncan, the former Central Regional Minister, has responded with strong words, branding the Professor as a "congenital ingrate."

Professor Frimpong-Boateng a former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation had accused certain government officials of engaging in illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.



He also raised concerns about the composition of the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, referring to it as a "family, friends, and concubines government" in a recent article titled "NPP, How Did We Get Here?"



During a discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Kwamena Duncan addressed Professor Frimpong-Boateng's allegations and sought clarification on the identity of the President's alleged "concubines."



Kwamena Duncan criticized Professor Frimpong-Boateng for what he perceived as a lack of gratitude toward President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. He pointed out that Professor Frimpong-Boateng had been appointed as Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining and had served as minister in the government for four years.



"It takes a congenital ingrate to describe a government that you served for four solid years in this manner. So, it is only now, after being part of that government for four years, that you describe it as being constituted for family, friends, and concubines. This is the cruelest way to thank somebody who has honored you," he stated.



He concluded by advising Professor Frimpong-Boateng to "have a life" and expressed his belief that hatred seemed to be consuming the Professor.

Kwamena Duncan also questioned Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's contribution to the NPP noting that the former minister's only claim to fame was being a celebrated medical doctor and serving as Chief Executive Officer of the Korle Teaching Hospital during the tenure of President John Agyekum Kufuor.







GA/SARA



