Congratulations, I look forward to working with you – Bawumia to newly-elected NPP executives

NPP executive elects

We have to work to sustain power, Bawumia to NPP executive elects

Justin Frimpong Koduah beats John Boadu to win General Secretary



Stephen Ntim finally elected as party chairman after 5 attempts



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated the executive elect of his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



In a post shared on Facebook on Sunday, July 17, Dr Bawumia said that he looks forward to working with the executives so that together, they can work to help the NPP retain power in the upcoming national election.



“Congratulations to all the newly elected and returning National Officers of our dear party. I look forward to working with you.



“To the other candidates who didn't make it, I say to you, well done and better luck next time. Together we shall grow our Party and work to sustain the political power,” parts of the post shared by the vice president read.



After a keenly contested national election held at the Accra Sports Stadium, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has elected new National Executive Committee members.

Over 6,000 delegates voted at the National Delegates Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium on July 16.



Some big-wigs lost their positions to new ones while others maintained their positions and the rest won other portfolios.



The newly elected National Executive Committee members were sworn in on Sunday, July 17.



They are;



Stephen Ntim - National Chairman



Danquah Smith Buttey - 1st Vice Chairman



Rita Asobayire - 2nd Vice Chairman

Alhaji Masawuud – 3rd Vice Chairman



Justin Frimpong Koduah - General Secretary



Henry Nana Boakye - National Organiser



Kate Gyamfua - National Women Organiser



National Nasara Coordinator - Abdul Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa



National Youth Organiser - Salam Mohammed Mustafa



Treasurer – Dr Charles Dwamena

Stephen Ayensu Ntim, the elected national chairman who has contested the position five times, in his victory speech, promised to cherish the National Chairman position and do what is required of him according to the party’s rules and regulations.



“The new National Executive [Committee] will work assiduously for the party to win election 2024 in conjunction with our Parliamentary party, i.e our Members of Parliament and our Diasporan party, our members in the foreign countries.



“It’s been 20 long years of wandering in the wilderness before clinching this position as National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party and I assure you that after 20 years of labouring in the wilderness before getting into this path, I’m going to cherish the chairmanship position.



“I will value the chairmanship position and I will make sure that it will be a unique position that will remain enviable for anybody in the party to aspire to,” the newly elected national chairman stressed.



View the vice president's post below:













Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







IB/FNOQ