Congratulations on 30th anniversary of NDC

Executives of the NDC Holland Chapter congratulate the party on its 30th anniversary

The Executives of the NDC Holland Chapter, on behalf of NDC Members in The Netherlands, wish to congratulate members of the National Democratic Congress in Ghana on the 30th Anniversary of the formation of the party under the leadership of the late Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings.

For millions of supporters of NDC, today is also a day of national joy. It is not only 30 years since the official establishment of Umbrella Fraternity, but an anniversary of a victory for our new democratic government in Ghana: NDC fought hard for sovereignty and the Fourth Republic of Ghana.



The sacrifice of thousands of Ghanaians was not in vain. The blood of those heroes and martyrs, during AFRC and PNDC regimes, watered our freedom and ushered us into our current free democracy in Ghana.



In these thirty years, hundreds of Comrades, in different sectors, have rendered their selfless services to this party.

Let us celebrate the brotherhood, between social democracy and the centre-left think-tank ideologists. Let us preserve what has been achieved under the leadership of our Founder, late Ex-President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings. Let us continue working to strengthen those historical ties between the Cadres of the June 4th Revolution and the 31st December Movements, with the guidance of the NDC policy of Transparency, Probity, and Accountability.



Finally, on behalf of NDC Holland Chapter and various Branches, we congratulate our incoming Flagbearer, H.E. President John Dramani Mahama; Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, General-Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; our Distinguished Members of Parliament; our National Executives; Regional Executives; Constituency Executives; Branch Executives; Foot Soldiers; and all members of the Akantamanso Families. We wish NDC success under his management to continue the good works to bring victory in the 2024 General Elections.



Long live NDC!



Long live Ghana!



Long live the friendship between our people!

Eye zu, eye za



Signed,



Communication Office