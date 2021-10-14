Congratulations to the new AMA Chief Executive Elizabeth Sackey

Elizabeth Sackey is the MCE nominee for AMA

Source: Ernest Asigri, Contributor

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) wishes to congratulate the new Accra Metropolitan Assembly Chief Executive, Elizabeth Sackey on her recent nomination by the President of the Republic and subsequent overwhelming endorsement by members of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

The Council has confidence in your ability to lead and bring about transformation in the Accra Metropolitan Area, especially in the areas of sanitation in fulfilment of the President's vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.



The Council enjoyed our working relationship with you while serving as the Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister in the first term of the current government and we have no doubt that you will bring to bear your sterling leadership quality at the AMA as its first female MCE.



The Council looks forward to partnering with your office, especially in the area of mobilization of our member Churches to enhance the sanitation and the Clean Accra agenda.

It is our hope that as the Mayor of the National capital, you would work closely with the Regional Minister on his crusade to making Accra work again and together with other adjoining MCEs within the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area to make the city clean, safe, and orderly.



Once again we say congratulations to you as we pray to the Lord Almighty God for wisdom, strength, and grace from above for a successful tenure. God richly bless you.