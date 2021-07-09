Connect Namongbani to national grid - Residents to government

The electricity poles are yet to be connected to the national grid

Correspondence from Northern Region :

Residents of Namongbani in the Saboba District of the Northern Region have appealed to the government to extend electricity to their area.



The Namongbani electoral area consists of five communities including, Namongbani, Jamoni, Tanjenmeli, Yakal, and Gbanjiko'ado.



Speaking to the Assemblyman of the area, Gurundoo Abdul-Malik, he said the absence of electricity is retarding the development of the area and as well affecting the academic performance of students living in that enclave.



He said even though electricity poles have already been dotted around the area since 2016, they are yet to be hooked to the National grid.



“My electoral area has been there since 1992 and we have been voting, but not even one community in the electoral area is connected to the National grid," he explained.



He added that several calls and appeals were made to the former District Chief Executive, and the contractor in charge of the project to come and complete it, but none have yielded any results.

“I have followed up on the DCE and he told me the contract was not properly awarded and so, they would look into it and see what best they can do. 4 years have elapsed, and we are in another term of 4 years of the NPP, and nothing has been done," he said.



Mr. Malik indicated, that electricity is an important factor to the development of every community and that anybody, anywhere living in the bush would love to have electricity.



“This electricity when done would help students, especially in the evening to study. However, it will intrigue you to know that, since the inception of the JHS in the area, nobody has ever gotten aggregate 30, the highest someone ever gets is aggregate 35."



He also noted that, due to the absence of electricity, parents often send their children to Yendi and other urban areas so they can have access to light to study well and pass their exams.



“As a result of this, the schools in the area sometimes run out of students, and it's worrying," he lamented.



He has therefore called on the government to come to their aid and ensure the electricity is extended to the area.