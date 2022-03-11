Consensus in parliament: There'll be no agreement until 2025 - Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George

Ghana’s 8th Parliament a hung one

Majority and minority side brawl over E-Levy



Sam George accuse majority of bad faith



National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has stated that there will be no agreement between the minority and majority side of the house for the duration of Ghana’s 8th Parliament.



With 137 representatives from both sides of the two main political parties and a single independent Member of Parliament in Ghana’s current legislature, there have been calls for consensus-building between the majority and minority sides in handling government business in the house.



However, following recent developments, Sam George who was a guest on Joy News’ morning show on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, stated that the minority caucus will not commit to any agreement with the majority side for the lifespan of the current parliament.



“Do you want me to be honest with you? Between now and 2025 we will not have any agreement,” he told the host in a response to a question on the need for the two sides to reach an agreement and a compromise in the interest of the nation.

Despite being over 15 months into its inception the 8th Parliament of Ghana is yet to pass a single bill in the last 3 months.



Contention between the two sides of parliament on a proposed 1.5 Electronic Transactions Levy bill, has led to instances of a full-blown brawl between members of the opposite sides of the house.



According to Sam, the failure of the house to consider the E-Levy bill and other businesses of government has been so because the majority side always comes to the consensus table with bad faith.



“And so the peace contractors must all stop. Those who are running around claiming they can bring peace between the caucuses; they should stop, we won’t agree on anything.



“Because the NPP has been very dishonest with us. They’ve not been forthright, they never come to a conversation or compromise position with honesty. They have never come with candour to the table. On this E-Levy, there have been several attempts for us to find a middle ground. You finish a meeting with them they turn around and stab you in the back. Several times on the floor you will hear Haruna Iddrisu (Minority Leader) stand up and say ‘but Kyei-Mensah (Majority Leader) this is not what we agreed to in conclave,” Sam George said.



The Ningo Prampram MP while pointing out the failure of the 8th Parliament to consider government business in the last three months emphasized that the situation is not going to be any different going forward.

“We would also now do politicking, there is no need for us to say we are coming to do any compromise. Every single decision, we will vote on it. We will vote 137 to 137...



“That is why the whole of this year, seven weeks in parliament we have not done any government business; they can’t bring anything. Because they have worked with so much bad faith in the first 12 months of this parliament, they cannot even invite us to come and sit down to consider anything. They are afraid to bring any government business.



Beyond 2025 however, Sam George said the opposition NDC will acquire a resounding victory in the 2024 parliamentary election.



According to him, this will help avoid the current standoff instigated by the equal representation on both sides of the house.